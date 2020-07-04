Rent Calculator
1515 Kent Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1515 Kent Dr
1515 Kent Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
1515 Kent Drive, Arlington, TX 76010
Amenities
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
furnished
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Cozy House in North Arlington - Property Id: 101335
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/101335
Property Id 101335
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4719243)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details:
Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1515 Kent Dr have any available units?
1515 Kent Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Arlington, TX
.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Arlington Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1515 Kent Dr have?
Some of 1515 Kent Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1515 Kent Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1515 Kent Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1515 Kent Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1515 Kent Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Arlington
.
Does 1515 Kent Dr offer parking?
No, 1515 Kent Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1515 Kent Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1515 Kent Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1515 Kent Dr have a pool?
No, 1515 Kent Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1515 Kent Dr have accessible units?
No, 1515 Kent Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1515 Kent Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1515 Kent Dr has units with dishwashers.
