1515 Daniel Dr
1515 Daniel Dr

1515 Daniel Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1515 Daniel Drive, Arlington, TX 76010

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This beautiful 3bd-2ba home in Arlington has been completely renovated! The home has new paint on the interior-exterior and updated landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal. Your new home features gorgeous wood vinyl flooring throughout the main areas and plush new carpet in the bedrooms. We have updated the AC system and water heater to insure you are comfortable in the heat of the summer and provide efficiency. Your new kitchen has refinished white cabinets with new modern countertops providing plenty of space for dining at home.

Your spacious living room and fenced backyard are great for entertaining or relaxing at home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1515 Daniel Dr have any available units?
1515 Daniel Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1515 Daniel Dr have?
Some of 1515 Daniel Dr's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1515 Daniel Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1515 Daniel Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1515 Daniel Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1515 Daniel Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1515 Daniel Dr offer parking?
No, 1515 Daniel Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1515 Daniel Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1515 Daniel Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1515 Daniel Dr have a pool?
No, 1515 Daniel Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1515 Daniel Dr have accessible units?
No, 1515 Daniel Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1515 Daniel Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1515 Daniel Dr has units with dishwashers.

