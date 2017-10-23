All apartments in Arlington
Last updated May 13 2020 at 10:47 PM

1511 East Tucker Boulevard

1511 East Tucker Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1511 East Tucker Boulevard, Arlington, TX 76010

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
A charming 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bath, 1-car garage home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! Cozy living room with laminate wood floors, neutral colors throughout and vaulted ceilings! Great kitchen with matching appliances and much more! The master bedroom has a private bath! Fenced backyard! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1511 East Tucker Boulevard have any available units?
1511 East Tucker Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
Is 1511 East Tucker Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
1511 East Tucker Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1511 East Tucker Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 1511 East Tucker Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 1511 East Tucker Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 1511 East Tucker Boulevard offers parking.
Does 1511 East Tucker Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1511 East Tucker Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1511 East Tucker Boulevard have a pool?
No, 1511 East Tucker Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 1511 East Tucker Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 1511 East Tucker Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 1511 East Tucker Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 1511 East Tucker Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1511 East Tucker Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 1511 East Tucker Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.

