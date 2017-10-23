1511 East Tucker Boulevard

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage

A charming 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bath, 1-car garage home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! Cozy living room with laminate wood floors, neutral colors throughout and vaulted ceilings! Great kitchen with matching appliances and much more! The master bedroom has a private bath! Fenced backyard! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.