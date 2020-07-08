All apartments in Arlington
1509 Kent Drive
Last updated April 27 2020 at 10:26 PM

1509 Kent Drive

1509 Kent Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1509 Kent Drive, Arlington, TX 76010

Amenities

patio / balcony
all utils included
fireplace
internet access
furnished
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
internet access
Fully furnished, all utilities included minimum 30-day rental - Nice home, 3 bedrooms, 2 full bath, 2 living rooms. Nice bright living room. Has desk area with high speed internet. In a quiet neighborhood, centrally located 5 minutes to Cowboys Stadium, The Ballpark, Six Flags & Hurricane Harbor. 25 minutes to both downtown Fort Worth & downtown Dallas. 35 minutes to Texas Motor Speedway. Easy access to major highways, minutes to I-20 or I-30. Close to schools, entertainment, restaurants and shopping areas. Ready to move in -- furniture, sheets, blankets, pillows, towels provided. Fully stocked Kitchen w dishes, pots & pans, silverware, coffee station, etc. Streaming TV capabilities on 2 TVs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1509 Kent Drive have any available units?
1509 Kent Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1509 Kent Drive have?
Some of 1509 Kent Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, all utils included, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1509 Kent Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1509 Kent Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1509 Kent Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1509 Kent Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 1509 Kent Drive offer parking?
No, 1509 Kent Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1509 Kent Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1509 Kent Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1509 Kent Drive have a pool?
No, 1509 Kent Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1509 Kent Drive have accessible units?
No, 1509 Kent Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1509 Kent Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1509 Kent Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

