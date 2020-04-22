All apartments in Arlington
Last updated May 4 2019 at 1:45 AM

145 Parkwood Avenue

145 Parkwood Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

145 Parkwood Avenue, Arlington, TX 76013
Oak Hill

Amenities

parking
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
parking
Wonderful 3 bedroom 1.5 bath in older established area. Cul de sac lot with hugh back yard that has plenty of greenspace and trees. Application and Qualifications are On Line at www.arlingtonparkrealtors.com. Click on Application Form tab.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 145 Parkwood Avenue have any available units?
145 Parkwood Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
Is 145 Parkwood Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
145 Parkwood Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 145 Parkwood Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 145 Parkwood Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 145 Parkwood Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 145 Parkwood Avenue offers parking.
Does 145 Parkwood Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 145 Parkwood Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 145 Parkwood Avenue have a pool?
No, 145 Parkwood Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 145 Parkwood Avenue have accessible units?
No, 145 Parkwood Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 145 Parkwood Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 145 Parkwood Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 145 Parkwood Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 145 Parkwood Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

