145 Parkwood Avenue

Wonderful 3 bedroom 1.5 bath in older established area. Cul de sac lot with hugh back yard that has plenty of greenspace and trees. Application and Qualifications are On Line at www.arlingtonparkrealtors.com. Click on Application Form tab.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
