1422 S West Street
Last updated March 21 2020 at 11:23 PM
1422 S West Street
1422 South West Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
1422 South West Street, Arlington, TX 76010
Heart of Arlington
Amenities
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
Property Amenities
nice quaint home near The University of Texas at Arlington UTA
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1422 S West Street have any available units?
1422 S West Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Arlington, TX
.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Arlington Rent Report
.
Is 1422 S West Street currently offering any rent specials?
1422 S West Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1422 S West Street pet-friendly?
No, 1422 S West Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Arlington
.
Does 1422 S West Street offer parking?
No, 1422 S West Street does not offer parking.
Does 1422 S West Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1422 S West Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1422 S West Street have a pool?
No, 1422 S West Street does not have a pool.
Does 1422 S West Street have accessible units?
No, 1422 S West Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1422 S West Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1422 S West Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1422 S West Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1422 S West Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
