Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 1415 E Timberview Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
1415 E Timberview Ln
Last updated July 26 2019 at 7:35 AM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1415 E Timberview Ln
1415 East Timberview Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Location
1415 East Timberview Lane, Arlington, TX 76014
Amenities
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
A cute 3BD/1.5BA/2GA home in Arlington. A cozy living room, galley kitchen with lots of cabinet space.
Large fenced in backyard - great for entertaining, children and pets.
Close to 360, shopping and a wide variety of restaurants.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1415 E Timberview Ln have any available units?
1415 E Timberview Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Arlington, TX
.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Arlington Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1415 E Timberview Ln have?
Some of 1415 E Timberview Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1415 E Timberview Ln currently offering any rent specials?
1415 E Timberview Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1415 E Timberview Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 1415 E Timberview Ln is pet friendly.
Does 1415 E Timberview Ln offer parking?
Yes, 1415 E Timberview Ln offers parking.
Does 1415 E Timberview Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1415 E Timberview Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1415 E Timberview Ln have a pool?
No, 1415 E Timberview Ln does not have a pool.
Does 1415 E Timberview Ln have accessible units?
No, 1415 E Timberview Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 1415 E Timberview Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1415 E Timberview Ln has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Cobblestone
1615 Stoneleigh Ct
Arlington, TX 76011
Bravo
2108 Calais Way
Arlington, TX 76006
AMP @ The Grid
765 Polk Dr
Arlington, TX 76011
Walnut Ridge
2500 Burney Rd
Arlington, TX 76006
Bardin Oaks
4624 Windstone Dr
Arlington, TX 76018
Silverwood
1135 Silverwood Dr
Arlington, TX 76006
Springfield Crossing
1801 W Arkansas Ln
Arlington, TX 76013
Providence in the Park
1601 W Arbrook Blvd
Arlington, TX 76015
Similar Pages
Arlington 1 Bedrooms
Arlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Dog Friendly Apartments
Arlington Pet Friendly Places
Arlington Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Town North
Parkway North
Apartments Near Colleges
The University of Texas at Arlington
Amberton University
El Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center