Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 1412 Connally Terrace.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
1412 Connally Terrace
Last updated November 14 2019 at 8:40 AM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1412 Connally Terrace
1412 Connally Terrace
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Location
1412 Connally Terrace, Arlington, TX 76010
Amenities
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
carport
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Nice three bedroom home with wood floors throughout. Freshly painted and open living, kitchen and dining. Washer and dryer connections. Single carport. Must see in established neighborhood.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1412 Connally Terrace have any available units?
1412 Connally Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Arlington, TX
.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Arlington Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1412 Connally Terrace have?
Some of 1412 Connally Terrace's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1412 Connally Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
1412 Connally Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1412 Connally Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 1412 Connally Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Arlington
.
Does 1412 Connally Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 1412 Connally Terrace offers parking.
Does 1412 Connally Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1412 Connally Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1412 Connally Terrace have a pool?
No, 1412 Connally Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 1412 Connally Terrace have accessible units?
No, 1412 Connally Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 1412 Connally Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1412 Connally Terrace has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Cobblestone
1615 Stoneleigh Ct
Arlington, TX 76011
Villas at the Parks
3638 Waverly Dr
Arlington, TX 76015
Bardin Oaks
4624 Windstone Dr
Arlington, TX 76018
Current At The Grid
724 Polk Dr
Arlington, TX 76011
Fielder Crossing
1727 Westview Ter
Arlington, TX 76013
404 Border
404 E Border St
Arlington, TX 76010
Preserve at Turtle Creek
2500 Brown Blvd
Arlington, TX 76006
Springfield Crossing
1801 W Arkansas Ln
Arlington, TX 76013
Similar Pages
Arlington 1 Bedrooms
Arlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Dog Friendly Apartments
Arlington Pet Friendly Places
Arlington Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Town North
Parkway North
Apartments Near Colleges
The University of Texas at Arlington
Amberton University
El Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center