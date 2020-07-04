All apartments in Arlington
Last updated March 19 2019

1409 Cherokee Street

1409 Cherokee Street · No Longer Available
Location

1409 Cherokee Street, Arlington, TX 76012

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1409 Cherokee Street have any available units?
1409 Cherokee Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
Is 1409 Cherokee Street currently offering any rent specials?
1409 Cherokee Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1409 Cherokee Street pet-friendly?
No, 1409 Cherokee Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 1409 Cherokee Street offer parking?
Yes, 1409 Cherokee Street offers parking.
Does 1409 Cherokee Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1409 Cherokee Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1409 Cherokee Street have a pool?
No, 1409 Cherokee Street does not have a pool.
Does 1409 Cherokee Street have accessible units?
No, 1409 Cherokee Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1409 Cherokee Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1409 Cherokee Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1409 Cherokee Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1409 Cherokee Street does not have units with air conditioning.

