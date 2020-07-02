Charming single story with current updates. Large open kitchen, new carpet in bedrooms, beautifully updated paint throughout and lots of natural light . Large backyard with storage shed. A must see in a quiet neighborhood!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1408 Kiowa Drive have any available units?
1408 Kiowa Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
What amenities does 1408 Kiowa Drive have?
Some of 1408 Kiowa Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1408 Kiowa Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1408 Kiowa Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.