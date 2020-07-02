All apartments in Arlington
1408 Kiowa Drive
1408 Kiowa Drive

1408 Kiowa Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1408 Kiowa Drive, Arlington, TX 76012

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Charming single story with current updates. Large open kitchen, new carpet in bedrooms, beautifully updated paint throughout and lots of natural light . Large backyard with storage shed. A must see in a quiet neighborhood!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1408 Kiowa Drive have any available units?
1408 Kiowa Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1408 Kiowa Drive have?
Some of 1408 Kiowa Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1408 Kiowa Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1408 Kiowa Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1408 Kiowa Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1408 Kiowa Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 1408 Kiowa Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1408 Kiowa Drive offers parking.
Does 1408 Kiowa Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1408 Kiowa Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1408 Kiowa Drive have a pool?
No, 1408 Kiowa Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1408 Kiowa Drive have accessible units?
No, 1408 Kiowa Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1408 Kiowa Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1408 Kiowa Drive has units with dishwashers.

