Really cute 3 bed, house in quiet neighborhood but central for everything. Nice cabinets and kitchen, large backyard. *Information herein is deemed reliable but not guaranteed*Agents see supplements for required application*
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1407 Helen Circle have any available units?
1407 Helen Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
Is 1407 Helen Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1407 Helen Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.