Arlington, TX
1407 Helen Circle
1407 Helen Circle

1407 Helen Circle · No Longer Available
Location

1407 Helen Circle, Arlington, TX 76011

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Really cute 3 bed, house in quiet neighborhood but central for everything. Nice cabinets and kitchen, large backyard. *Information herein is deemed reliable but not guaranteed*Agents see supplements for required application*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1407 Helen Circle have any available units?
1407 Helen Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
Is 1407 Helen Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1407 Helen Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1407 Helen Circle pet-friendly?
No, 1407 Helen Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 1407 Helen Circle offer parking?
No, 1407 Helen Circle does not offer parking.
Does 1407 Helen Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1407 Helen Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1407 Helen Circle have a pool?
No, 1407 Helen Circle does not have a pool.
Does 1407 Helen Circle have accessible units?
No, 1407 Helen Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1407 Helen Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1407 Helen Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 1407 Helen Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 1407 Helen Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

