Two story, brick home, with two car garage and spacious lawns. Updated interior with fireplace in the living room, open kitchen with spacious countertops , cabinetry, and modern appliances. Flooring includes plush carpeting and tile.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1400 Cloyne Drive have any available units?
1400 Cloyne Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1400 Cloyne Drive have?
Some of 1400 Cloyne Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1400 Cloyne Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1400 Cloyne Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.