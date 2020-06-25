House is located in a very quite neighborhood. House had been remodeled with new paint and new flooring. House has beautiful landscape view. Garage is larger than normal. A spacious and very clean 3 bed room home. House is centrally located near shopping areas with easy access to highways. Backyard got a nice wooden deck patio for enjoyable relaxation time House is nearby Tarrant County Community college-southeast campus and UT-Arlington in town.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1316 Tippler Drive have any available units?
1316 Tippler Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1316 Tippler Drive have?
Some of 1316 Tippler Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1316 Tippler Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1316 Tippler Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.