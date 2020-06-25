All apartments in Arlington
1316 Tippler Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1316 Tippler Drive

1316 Tippler Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1316 Tippler Drive, Arlington, TX 76002

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
House is located in a very quite neighborhood. House had been remodeled with new paint and new flooring. House has beautiful landscape view. Garage is larger than normal.
A spacious and very clean 3 bed room home. House is centrally located near shopping areas with easy access to highways. Backyard got a nice wooden deck patio for enjoyable relaxation time
House is nearby Tarrant County Community college-southeast campus and UT-Arlington in town.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

