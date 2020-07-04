Rent Calculator
Last updated June 13 2019 at 2:15 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1314 Lyra Lane
1314 Lyra Lane
·
No Longer Available
Location
1314 Lyra Lane, Arlington, TX 76013
Shady Valley
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful gated community and move-in ready. 5 bedrooms, 3 baths. All information should be verified by tenant and agent.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1314 Lyra Lane have any available units?
1314 Lyra Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Arlington, TX
.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Arlington Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1314 Lyra Lane have?
Some of 1314 Lyra Lane's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1314 Lyra Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1314 Lyra Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1314 Lyra Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1314 Lyra Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Arlington
.
Does 1314 Lyra Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1314 Lyra Lane offers parking.
Does 1314 Lyra Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1314 Lyra Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1314 Lyra Lane have a pool?
No, 1314 Lyra Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1314 Lyra Lane have accessible units?
No, 1314 Lyra Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1314 Lyra Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1314 Lyra Lane has units with dishwashers.
