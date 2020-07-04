All apartments in Arlington
1308 Montclair Street
1308 Montclair Street

1308 Montclair Street · No Longer Available
Location

1308 Montclair Street, Arlington, TX 76015

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Very nice 1 story recently remodeled ranch. Granite counter tops, Very large back yard. Wood laminate floors with 2 car garage. This is centrally located in the Arlington area. It a must see wont last long.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1308 Montclair Street have any available units?
1308 Montclair Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1308 Montclair Street have?
Some of 1308 Montclair Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1308 Montclair Street currently offering any rent specials?
1308 Montclair Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1308 Montclair Street pet-friendly?
No, 1308 Montclair Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 1308 Montclair Street offer parking?
Yes, 1308 Montclair Street offers parking.
Does 1308 Montclair Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1308 Montclair Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1308 Montclair Street have a pool?
No, 1308 Montclair Street does not have a pool.
Does 1308 Montclair Street have accessible units?
No, 1308 Montclair Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1308 Montclair Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1308 Montclair Street has units with dishwashers.

