1308 Montclair Street

Very nice 1 story recently remodeled ranch. Granite counter tops, Very large back yard. Wood laminate floors with 2 car garage. This is centrally located in the Arlington area. It a must see wont last long.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
