All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 1307 Rebecca Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
1307 Rebecca Lane
Last updated June 5 2019 at 8:56 PM

1307 Rebecca Lane

1307 Rebecca Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1307 Rebecca Lane, Arlington, TX 76014

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Cute 4 Bedroom home located just off Arkansas and Daniel St - Great Value
4 bed 2 bath single family home
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1307 Rebecca Lane have any available units?
1307 Rebecca Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
Is 1307 Rebecca Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1307 Rebecca Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1307 Rebecca Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1307 Rebecca Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 1307 Rebecca Lane offer parking?
No, 1307 Rebecca Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1307 Rebecca Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1307 Rebecca Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1307 Rebecca Lane have a pool?
No, 1307 Rebecca Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1307 Rebecca Lane have accessible units?
No, 1307 Rebecca Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1307 Rebecca Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1307 Rebecca Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1307 Rebecca Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1307 Rebecca Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Franciscan of Arlington
3006 Franciscan Dr
Arlington, TX 76015
Wimbledon Oaks
1802 Wimbledon Oaks Lane
Arlington, TX 76017
Regency Apartments
2507 Airport Cir
Arlington, TX 76010
Equinox
2420 E Abram St
Arlington, TX 76010
Walnut Ridge
2500 Burney Rd
Arlington, TX 76006
Woodlands of Arlington
2800 Lynnwood Dr
Arlington, TX 76013
Chesterfield Apartments
5700 Median Way
Arlington, TX 76017
Villa Del Mar
5234 Villa del Mar Ave
Arlington, TX 76017

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Dog Friendly ApartmentsArlington Pet Friendly Places
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town North
Parkway North

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at ArlingtonAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center