1307 Gilday Drive
Last updated March 12 2020 at 9:27 PM

1307 Gilday Drive

Location

1307 Gilday Drive, Arlington, TX 76002

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
Affordable Arlington home within Mansfield School District. Spacious, with 2 living and 2 dining areas, split bedrooms master bedroom with large walk in closet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1307 Gilday Drive have any available units?
1307 Gilday Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1307 Gilday Drive have?
Some of 1307 Gilday Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1307 Gilday Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1307 Gilday Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1307 Gilday Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1307 Gilday Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 1307 Gilday Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1307 Gilday Drive offers parking.
Does 1307 Gilday Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1307 Gilday Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1307 Gilday Drive have a pool?
No, 1307 Gilday Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1307 Gilday Drive have accessible units?
No, 1307 Gilday Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1307 Gilday Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1307 Gilday Drive has units with dishwashers.

