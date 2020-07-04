Rent Calculator
Last updated March 7 2020 at 1:41 AM
1 of 11
1301 Mule Deer Drive
1301 Mule Deer Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1301 Mule Deer Drive, Arlington, TX 76002
Deer Creek
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Beautiful corner lot home in well established neighborhood. This spacious 3 bedroom has a study in addition to the 2 living areas. Large covered patio in the back.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1301 Mule Deer Drive have any available units?
1301 Mule Deer Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Arlington, TX
.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Arlington Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1301 Mule Deer Drive have?
Some of 1301 Mule Deer Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1301 Mule Deer Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1301 Mule Deer Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1301 Mule Deer Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1301 Mule Deer Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Arlington
.
Does 1301 Mule Deer Drive offer parking?
No, 1301 Mule Deer Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1301 Mule Deer Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1301 Mule Deer Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1301 Mule Deer Drive have a pool?
No, 1301 Mule Deer Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1301 Mule Deer Drive have accessible units?
No, 1301 Mule Deer Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1301 Mule Deer Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1301 Mule Deer Drive has units with dishwashers.
