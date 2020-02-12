Rent Calculator
1206 Oriental Avenue
1206 Oriental Avenue
1206 Oriental Avenue
Location
1206 Oriental Avenue, Arlington, TX 76011
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Just listed, beaautifully renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Arlington, TX. Nearby Collins Street offers many dining and retail options.
Schedule your tour today!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1206 Oriental Avenue have any available units?
1206 Oriental Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Arlington, TX
.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Arlington Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1206 Oriental Avenue have?
Some of 1206 Oriental Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1206 Oriental Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1206 Oriental Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1206 Oriental Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1206 Oriental Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Arlington
.
Does 1206 Oriental Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1206 Oriental Avenue offers parking.
Does 1206 Oriental Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1206 Oriental Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1206 Oriental Avenue have a pool?
No, 1206 Oriental Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1206 Oriental Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1206 Oriental Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1206 Oriental Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1206 Oriental Avenue has units with dishwashers.
