1204 Varacruz Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher new construction garage microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking garage new construction

AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE LEASE!!~ BEAUTIFUL EAST ARLINGTON 1 STORY 4-2-2 WITH FRONT BEDROOM OPTIONAL STUDY* Short walk to Park & only minutes to I-20,360,I-30 & PGBT 161 Turnpike!*Great Open Floor plan with lrg Eat-in Kitchen,wrap around Breakfast Bar,tall 42 inch upper cabinets,recessed lighting,built-in Microwave,Stove,Dishwasher,loads of counter space & 2 pantries*Bright Dining with accent Lighting & window seat*Spacious Living with a back wall of windows & no Housing directly behind for added privacy*Separate Laundry ,tiled Entry & Baths*Split Bedroom arrangement with lrg private Owner's Bedroom,dual vanities,big W-I shower & W-I closet*6 ft privacy fenced backyard & more!*NO PETS, NO SMOKING & NO SECTION 8*