All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 1204 Varacruz Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
1204 Varacruz Drive
Last updated April 1 2020 at 10:39 PM

1204 Varacruz Drive

1204 Varacruz Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1204 Varacruz Drive, Arlington, TX 76010

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE LEASE!!~ BEAUTIFUL EAST ARLINGTON 1 STORY 4-2-2 WITH FRONT BEDROOM OPTIONAL STUDY* Short walk to Park & only minutes to I-20,360,I-30 & PGBT 161 Turnpike!*Great Open Floor plan with lrg Eat-in Kitchen,wrap around Breakfast Bar,tall 42 inch upper cabinets,recessed lighting,built-in Microwave,Stove,Dishwasher,loads of counter space & 2 pantries*Bright Dining with accent Lighting & window seat*Spacious Living with a back wall of windows & no Housing directly behind for added privacy*Separate Laundry ,tiled Entry & Baths*Split Bedroom arrangement with lrg private Owner's Bedroom,dual vanities,big W-I shower & W-I closet*6 ft privacy fenced backyard & more!*NO PETS, NO SMOKING & NO SECTION 8*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1204 Varacruz Drive have any available units?
1204 Varacruz Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1204 Varacruz Drive have?
Some of 1204 Varacruz Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1204 Varacruz Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1204 Varacruz Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1204 Varacruz Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1204 Varacruz Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 1204 Varacruz Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1204 Varacruz Drive offers parking.
Does 1204 Varacruz Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1204 Varacruz Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1204 Varacruz Drive have a pool?
No, 1204 Varacruz Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1204 Varacruz Drive have accessible units?
No, 1204 Varacruz Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1204 Varacruz Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1204 Varacruz Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Franciscan of Arlington
3006 Franciscan Dr
Arlington, TX 76015
Westmount at Forest Oaks
2408 Forest Oaks Ln
Arlington, TX 76006
Heritage Park
1108 Wynncrest Ln
Arlington, TX 76006
Alcove Oaks
500 Tish Cir
Arlington, TX 76006
Ventura
2601 Furrs St
Arlington, TX 76006
West Village Townhomes
300 W Pioneer Pkwy
Arlington, TX 76010
AMP @ The Grid
765 Polk Dr
Arlington, TX 76011
Element
1516 Arbor Town Cir
Arlington, TX 76011

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Dog Friendly ApartmentsArlington Pet Friendly Places
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town North
Parkway North

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at ArlingtonAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center