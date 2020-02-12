All apartments in Arlington
Last updated December 31 2019 at 1:35 PM

1204 Brittany Lane

1204 Brittany Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1204 Brittany Lane, Arlington, TX 76013
Pine Grove

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Super Cute 2 bedroom! Basically 2 master bedrooms. Hardwood floors in most of the house. 2 living areas. Large fenced in back yard with big open patio. Fresh paint throughout. Close to UTA and Arlington High School.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1204 Brittany Lane have any available units?
1204 Brittany Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1204 Brittany Lane have?
Some of 1204 Brittany Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1204 Brittany Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1204 Brittany Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1204 Brittany Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1204 Brittany Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 1204 Brittany Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1204 Brittany Lane offers parking.
Does 1204 Brittany Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1204 Brittany Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1204 Brittany Lane have a pool?
No, 1204 Brittany Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1204 Brittany Lane have accessible units?
No, 1204 Brittany Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1204 Brittany Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1204 Brittany Lane has units with dishwashers.

