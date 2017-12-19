All apartments in Arlington
1203 Crowley Road
1203 Crowley Road

1203 Crowley Road · No Longer Available
Location

1203 Crowley Road, Arlington, TX 76012
Interlocken

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This is a great 4 bed 2.1 bath home on a large lot in the wonderful Interlochen estates. The home offers a fireplace, granite kitchen counter tops, a den, an uncovered patio, master bedroom walk-in closet, and a two-car garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1203 Crowley Road have any available units?
1203 Crowley Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1203 Crowley Road have?
Some of 1203 Crowley Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1203 Crowley Road currently offering any rent specials?
1203 Crowley Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1203 Crowley Road pet-friendly?
No, 1203 Crowley Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 1203 Crowley Road offer parking?
Yes, 1203 Crowley Road offers parking.
Does 1203 Crowley Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1203 Crowley Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1203 Crowley Road have a pool?
No, 1203 Crowley Road does not have a pool.
Does 1203 Crowley Road have accessible units?
No, 1203 Crowley Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1203 Crowley Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1203 Crowley Road has units with dishwashers.

