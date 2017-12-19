1203 Crowley Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

This is a great 4 bed 2.1 bath home on a large lot in the wonderful Interlochen estates. The home offers a fireplace, granite kitchen counter tops, a den, an uncovered patio, master bedroom walk-in closet, and a two-car garage.