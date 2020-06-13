Rent Calculator
12 New York Avenue
Last updated September 24 2019 at 8:03 AM
12 New York Avenue
12 New York Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
12 New York Avenue, Arlington, TX 76010
Highland Park Arlington
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12 New York Avenue have any available units?
12 New York Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Arlington, TX
.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Arlington Rent Report
.
Is 12 New York Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
12 New York Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12 New York Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 12 New York Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Arlington
.
Does 12 New York Avenue offer parking?
No, 12 New York Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 12 New York Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12 New York Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12 New York Avenue have a pool?
No, 12 New York Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 12 New York Avenue have accessible units?
No, 12 New York Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 12 New York Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 12 New York Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12 New York Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 12 New York Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
