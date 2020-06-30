All apartments in Arlington
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1119 Edenbrook Drive

1119 Edenbrook Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1119 Edenbrook Drive, Arlington, TX 76001

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
parking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1119 Edenbrook Drive have any available units?
1119 Edenbrook Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1119 Edenbrook Drive have?
Some of 1119 Edenbrook Drive's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1119 Edenbrook Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1119 Edenbrook Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1119 Edenbrook Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1119 Edenbrook Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 1119 Edenbrook Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1119 Edenbrook Drive offers parking.
Does 1119 Edenbrook Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1119 Edenbrook Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1119 Edenbrook Drive have a pool?
No, 1119 Edenbrook Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1119 Edenbrook Drive have accessible units?
No, 1119 Edenbrook Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1119 Edenbrook Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1119 Edenbrook Drive has units with dishwashers.

