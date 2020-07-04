All apartments in Arlington
Last updated December 22 2019 at 8:10 AM

1116 Mockingbird Ln

1116 Mockingbird Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1116 Mockingbird Lane, Arlington, TX 76013
South Davis

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
garage
pet friendly
dogs allowed
1797 Sq feet for $1675/mo. Must see to appreciate. Spacious with original charm and much outside light. Large fenced back yard with nice shady areas to enjoy on large corner lot. Newly refinished original oak hardwood floors. Includes refrigerator and gas range. Auto Garage door. Fireplace; New central heat and air unit. Large multipurpse bonus room. To schedule a viewing please call 817-714-2996. Daytime and evening showings available. Times very on the day.
Better photos on Zillow.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1116 Mockingbird Ln have any available units?
1116 Mockingbird Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1116 Mockingbird Ln have?
Some of 1116 Mockingbird Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1116 Mockingbird Ln currently offering any rent specials?
1116 Mockingbird Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1116 Mockingbird Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 1116 Mockingbird Ln is pet friendly.
Does 1116 Mockingbird Ln offer parking?
Yes, 1116 Mockingbird Ln offers parking.
Does 1116 Mockingbird Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1116 Mockingbird Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1116 Mockingbird Ln have a pool?
No, 1116 Mockingbird Ln does not have a pool.
Does 1116 Mockingbird Ln have accessible units?
No, 1116 Mockingbird Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 1116 Mockingbird Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1116 Mockingbird Ln has units with dishwashers.

