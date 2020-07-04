1116 Mockingbird Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed garage pet friendly dogs allowed

1797 Sq feet for $1675/mo. Must see to appreciate. Spacious with original charm and much outside light. Large fenced back yard with nice shady areas to enjoy on large corner lot. Newly refinished original oak hardwood floors. Includes refrigerator and gas range. Auto Garage door. Fireplace; New central heat and air unit. Large multipurpse bonus room. To schedule a viewing please call 817-714-2996. Daytime and evening showings available. Times very on the day.

Better photos on Zillow.