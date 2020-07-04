1116 Mockingbird Ln

1116 Mockingbird Lane, Arlington, TX 76013 South Davis
Amenities
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
garage
pet friendly
dogs allowed
1797 Sq feet for $1675/mo. Must see to appreciate. Spacious with original charm and much outside light. Large fenced back yard with nice shady areas to enjoy on large corner lot. Newly refinished original oak hardwood floors. Includes refrigerator and gas range. Auto Garage door. Fireplace; New central heat and air unit. Large multipurpse bonus room. To schedule a viewing please call 817-714-2996. Daytime and evening showings available. Times very on the day. Better photos on Zillow.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.
