1115 Milby Road
Last updated January 30 2020 at 12:23 AM

1115 Milby Road

1115 Milby Rd · No Longer Available
Location

1115 Milby Rd, Arlington, TX 76013

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful 1 bedroom apartment with 1 bathroom and small fenced backyard area with nearly new everything including windows, appliances, flooring throughout, paint throughout, countertops in kitchen, blinds and lighting.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1115 Milby Road have any available units?
1115 Milby Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1115 Milby Road have?
Some of 1115 Milby Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1115 Milby Road currently offering any rent specials?
1115 Milby Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1115 Milby Road pet-friendly?
No, 1115 Milby Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 1115 Milby Road offer parking?
Yes, 1115 Milby Road offers parking.
Does 1115 Milby Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1115 Milby Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1115 Milby Road have a pool?
No, 1115 Milby Road does not have a pool.
Does 1115 Milby Road have accessible units?
No, 1115 Milby Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1115 Milby Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1115 Milby Road has units with dishwashers.

