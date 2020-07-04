A spacious and move-in ready 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom home in Arlington is now available. This home features an open living area, large closets and easy access to major highways. Home has been fully updated.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1114 Tulane Drive have any available units?
1114 Tulane Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1114 Tulane Drive have?
Some of 1114 Tulane Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1114 Tulane Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1114 Tulane Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.