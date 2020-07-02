1114 Deer Valley Lane

Beautiful 4 bedroom home with upgrades galore! Split bedrooms, master has walk in closet, dual sinks, jetted tub and separate shower. Formal living and dining. Large yard with sprinklers. Must See! Applicant to verify schools.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
