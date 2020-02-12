All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 1111 Milby Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
1111 Milby Road
Last updated January 29 2020 at 8:54 PM

1111 Milby Road

1111 Milby Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1111 Milby Road, Arlington, TX 76013

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful 1 bedroom apartment with 1 bathroom and small fenced backyard area with nearly new everything including windows, appliances, flooring throughout, paint throughout, countertops in kitchen, blinds and lighting.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1111 Milby Road have any available units?
1111 Milby Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1111 Milby Road have?
Some of 1111 Milby Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1111 Milby Road currently offering any rent specials?
1111 Milby Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1111 Milby Road pet-friendly?
No, 1111 Milby Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 1111 Milby Road offer parking?
Yes, 1111 Milby Road offers parking.
Does 1111 Milby Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1111 Milby Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1111 Milby Road have a pool?
No, 1111 Milby Road does not have a pool.
Does 1111 Milby Road have accessible units?
No, 1111 Milby Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1111 Milby Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1111 Milby Road has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cobblestone
1615 Stoneleigh Ct
Arlington, TX 76011
Wimbledon Oaks
1802 Wimbledon Oaks Lane
Arlington, TX 76017
Summit Ridge
1604 Ridge Haven Dr
Arlington, TX 76011
Oakchase
4924 Sigmond Dr
Arlington, TX 76017
Bardin Oaks
4624 Windstone Dr
Arlington, TX 76018
Current At The Grid
724 Polk Dr
Arlington, TX 76011
Element
1516 Arbor Town Cir
Arlington, TX 76011
Sutter Creek
2216 Plum Lane
Arlington, TX 76010

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Dog Friendly ApartmentsArlington Pet Friendly Places
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town North
Parkway North

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at ArlingtonAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center