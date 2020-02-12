Beautiful 1 bedroom apartment with 1 bathroom and small fenced backyard area with nearly new everything including windows, appliances, flooring throughout, paint throughout, countertops in kitchen, blinds and lighting.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1111 Milby Road have any available units?
1111 Milby Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1111 Milby Road have?
Some of 1111 Milby Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1111 Milby Road currently offering any rent specials?
1111 Milby Road is not currently offering any rent specials.