All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 1110 Paula Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
1110 Paula Drive
Last updated March 25 2020 at 5:11 PM

1110 Paula Drive

1110 Paula Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1110 Paula Drive, Arlington, TX 76012

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
cats allowed
Four bedroom home ready for move in. Fresh paint throughout. Vinyl plank floors. Ceiling fans. Master bath has a shower only, no tub. Light and bright kitchen. Large dining area. Two living areas. Covered patio.
NO cats or aggressive breed dogs. This home does NOT accept housing assistance. If the property is advertised, IT IS still available. BEFORE applying, you must schedule an appointment on rently.com and view the property. For leasing CRITERIA and to APPLY online, go to www.frontlineproperty.com. Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/898971?source=marketing
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1110 Paula Drive have any available units?
1110 Paula Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
Is 1110 Paula Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1110 Paula Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1110 Paula Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1110 Paula Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1110 Paula Drive offer parking?
No, 1110 Paula Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1110 Paula Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1110 Paula Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1110 Paula Drive have a pool?
No, 1110 Paula Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1110 Paula Drive have accessible units?
No, 1110 Paula Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1110 Paula Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1110 Paula Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1110 Paula Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1110 Paula Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Oakley Apartments
501 Green Oaks Ct
Arlington, TX 76006
Alcove Oaks
500 Tish Cir
Arlington, TX 76006
AMP @ The Grid
765 Polk Dr
Arlington, TX 76011
Verandahs at Cliffside
1705 NE Green Oaks Blvd
Arlington, TX 76006
Stadium 700
700 E Randol Mill Rd
Arlington, TX 76011
404 Border
404 E Border St
Arlington, TX 76010
The Mark at 2600
2624 Southern Hills Blvd
Arlington, TX 76006
Springfield Crossing
1801 W Arkansas Ln
Arlington, TX 76013

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Dog Friendly ApartmentsArlington Pet Friendly Places
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town North
Parkway North

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at ArlingtonAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center