1110 Paula Drive

Unit Amenities ceiling fan patio / balcony Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly cats allowed

Four bedroom home ready for move in. Fresh paint throughout. Vinyl plank floors. Ceiling fans. Master bath has a shower only, no tub. Light and bright kitchen. Large dining area. Two living areas. Covered patio.

NO cats or aggressive breed dogs. This home does NOT accept housing assistance. If the property is advertised, IT IS still available. BEFORE applying, you must schedule an appointment on rently.com and view the property. For leasing CRITERIA and to APPLY online, go to www.frontlineproperty.com. Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.

