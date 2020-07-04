Rent Calculator
All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 1109 Bert Drive, Unit A.
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
1109 Bert Drive, Unit A
Last updated February 4 2020 at 11:46 AM
1 of 7
1109 Bert Drive, Unit A
1109 Bert Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1109 Bert Drive, Arlington, TX 76012
Amenities
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
Arlington Condo - Close to everything
(RLNE5503065)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1109 Bert Drive, Unit A have any available units?
1109 Bert Drive, Unit A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Arlington, TX
.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Arlington Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1109 Bert Drive, Unit A have?
Some of 1109 Bert Drive, Unit A's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1109 Bert Drive, Unit A currently offering any rent specials?
1109 Bert Drive, Unit A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1109 Bert Drive, Unit A pet-friendly?
Yes, 1109 Bert Drive, Unit A is pet friendly.
Does 1109 Bert Drive, Unit A offer parking?
No, 1109 Bert Drive, Unit A does not offer parking.
Does 1109 Bert Drive, Unit A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1109 Bert Drive, Unit A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1109 Bert Drive, Unit A have a pool?
Yes, 1109 Bert Drive, Unit A has a pool.
Does 1109 Bert Drive, Unit A have accessible units?
No, 1109 Bert Drive, Unit A does not have accessible units.
Does 1109 Bert Drive, Unit A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1109 Bert Drive, Unit A has units with dishwashers.
