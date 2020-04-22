Rent Calculator
1108 East Inwood Drive
1108 E Inwood Dr
·
No Longer Available
Location
1108 E Inwood Dr, Arlington, TX 76010
Amenities
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Fully remodeled 3 bedroom & 1 bathroom house. Pets accepted on a case by case basis.
Fully remodeled 3 bedroom & 1 bathroom house. Pets accepted on a case by case basis.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1108 East Inwood Drive have any available units?
1108 East Inwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Arlington, TX
.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Arlington Rent Report
.
Is 1108 East Inwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1108 East Inwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1108 East Inwood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1108 East Inwood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1108 East Inwood Drive offer parking?
No, 1108 East Inwood Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1108 East Inwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1108 East Inwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1108 East Inwood Drive have a pool?
No, 1108 East Inwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1108 East Inwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 1108 East Inwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1108 East Inwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1108 East Inwood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1108 East Inwood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1108 East Inwood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
