Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
1106 Redbud Court
Last updated May 7 2019 at 5:40 PM
1 of 14
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1106 Redbud Court
1106 Redbud Court
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1106 Redbud Court, Arlington, TX 76012
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious 3 bed 2 bath house!!! Close to six flags.... Updated through out... Big backyard...
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1106 Redbud Court have any available units?
1106 Redbud Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Arlington, TX
.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Arlington Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1106 Redbud Court have?
Some of 1106 Redbud Court's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1106 Redbud Court currently offering any rent specials?
1106 Redbud Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1106 Redbud Court pet-friendly?
No, 1106 Redbud Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Arlington
.
Does 1106 Redbud Court offer parking?
Yes, 1106 Redbud Court offers parking.
Does 1106 Redbud Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1106 Redbud Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1106 Redbud Court have a pool?
No, 1106 Redbud Court does not have a pool.
Does 1106 Redbud Court have accessible units?
No, 1106 Redbud Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1106 Redbud Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1106 Redbud Court has units with dishwashers.
