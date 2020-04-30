All apartments in Arlington
1106 Hickory Hill Drive
1106 Hickory Hill Drive

1106 Hickory Hill Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1106 Hickory Hill Drive, Arlington, TX 76014

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Coming Soon! Fantastic Remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with garage available now! This is a pet friendly home with $25/month "pet rent". Landlord does not allow previous evictions. Total household income must be at least 3x rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1106 Hickory Hill Drive have any available units?
1106 Hickory Hill Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
Is 1106 Hickory Hill Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1106 Hickory Hill Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1106 Hickory Hill Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1106 Hickory Hill Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1106 Hickory Hill Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1106 Hickory Hill Drive offers parking.
Does 1106 Hickory Hill Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1106 Hickory Hill Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1106 Hickory Hill Drive have a pool?
No, 1106 Hickory Hill Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1106 Hickory Hill Drive have accessible units?
No, 1106 Hickory Hill Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1106 Hickory Hill Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1106 Hickory Hill Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1106 Hickory Hill Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1106 Hickory Hill Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

