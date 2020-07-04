All apartments in Arlington
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1105 Prairie Ridge Lane

1105 Prairie Ridge Ln · No Longer Available
Location

1105 Prairie Ridge Ln, Arlington, TX 76040

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Location, quality, space, amenities, great price! all these features on this home. Act quick before it is gone. Tenant to verify all the information contained.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1105 Prairie Ridge Lane have any available units?
1105 Prairie Ridge Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1105 Prairie Ridge Lane have?
Some of 1105 Prairie Ridge Lane's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1105 Prairie Ridge Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1105 Prairie Ridge Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1105 Prairie Ridge Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1105 Prairie Ridge Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 1105 Prairie Ridge Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1105 Prairie Ridge Lane offers parking.
Does 1105 Prairie Ridge Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1105 Prairie Ridge Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1105 Prairie Ridge Lane have a pool?
No, 1105 Prairie Ridge Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1105 Prairie Ridge Lane have accessible units?
No, 1105 Prairie Ridge Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1105 Prairie Ridge Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1105 Prairie Ridge Lane has units with dishwashers.

