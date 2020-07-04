All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 1105 Eastwick Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
1105 Eastwick Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1105 Eastwick Drive

1105 Eastwick Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1105 Eastwick Drive, Arlington, TX 76002
Lynn Creek Village

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Community Pool! Nice 4 large Bedrooms, 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage plus Den. Available NOW. Laminate wood flooring in Master, Living Room, Hallways, and Den. Other bedrooms have carpet. Will accept housing vouchers for qualified tenant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1105 Eastwick Drive have any available units?
1105 Eastwick Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1105 Eastwick Drive have?
Some of 1105 Eastwick Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1105 Eastwick Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1105 Eastwick Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1105 Eastwick Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1105 Eastwick Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 1105 Eastwick Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1105 Eastwick Drive offers parking.
Does 1105 Eastwick Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1105 Eastwick Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1105 Eastwick Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1105 Eastwick Drive has a pool.
Does 1105 Eastwick Drive have accessible units?
No, 1105 Eastwick Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1105 Eastwick Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1105 Eastwick Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Oakley Apartments
501 Green Oaks Ct
Arlington, TX 76006
The Roosevelt at Arlington Commons
425 East Lamar Boulevard
Arlington, TX 76011
Equinox
2420 E Abram St
Arlington, TX 76010
Vine
711 Trinity Cir
Arlington, TX 76006
Oakchase
4924 Sigmond Dr
Arlington, TX 76017
Woodlands of Arlington
2800 Lynnwood Dr
Arlington, TX 76013
Fielder Crossing
1727 Westview Ter
Arlington, TX 76013
Cedar Point
2020 Cedar Point Dr
Arlington, TX 76010

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Dog Friendly ApartmentsArlington Pet Friendly Places
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town North
Parkway North

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at ArlingtonAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center