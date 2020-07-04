1105 Eastwick Drive, Arlington, TX 76002 Lynn Creek Village
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
microwave
Community Pool! Nice 4 large Bedrooms, 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage plus Den. Available NOW. Laminate wood flooring in Master, Living Room, Hallways, and Den. Other bedrooms have carpet. Will accept housing vouchers for qualified tenant.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
