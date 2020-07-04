Rent Calculator
1104 High Point Road
1104 High Point Road
1104 High Point Road
·
No Longer Available
Location
1104 High Point Road, Arlington, TX 76015
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great location near The Parks Mall.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1104 High Point Road have any available units?
1104 High Point Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Arlington, TX
.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Arlington Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1104 High Point Road have?
Some of 1104 High Point Road's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1104 High Point Road currently offering any rent specials?
1104 High Point Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1104 High Point Road pet-friendly?
No, 1104 High Point Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Arlington
.
Does 1104 High Point Road offer parking?
Yes, 1104 High Point Road offers parking.
Does 1104 High Point Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1104 High Point Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1104 High Point Road have a pool?
No, 1104 High Point Road does not have a pool.
Does 1104 High Point Road have accessible units?
No, 1104 High Point Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1104 High Point Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1104 High Point Road has units with dishwashers.
