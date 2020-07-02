All apartments in Arlington
Last updated February 11 2020 at 6:20 PM

1102 Orangewood Lane

1102 Orangewood Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1102 Orangewood Lane, Arlington, TX 76001

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming 3 bed, 2.1 bath, 2,081 sq ft, 2 story home in Arlington! Spacious living room with wood floors and fireplace! Open kitchen concept with updated counters. Master suite with attached bathroom. Spacious backyard, great for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

**Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features.

If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1102 Orangewood Lane have any available units?
1102 Orangewood Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1102 Orangewood Lane have?
Some of 1102 Orangewood Lane's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1102 Orangewood Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1102 Orangewood Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1102 Orangewood Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1102 Orangewood Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1102 Orangewood Lane offer parking?
No, 1102 Orangewood Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1102 Orangewood Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1102 Orangewood Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1102 Orangewood Lane have a pool?
No, 1102 Orangewood Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1102 Orangewood Lane have accessible units?
No, 1102 Orangewood Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1102 Orangewood Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1102 Orangewood Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
