107 Hidalgo Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

107 Hidalgo Lane

107 Hidalgo Lane · No Longer Available
Location

107 Hidalgo Lane, Arlington, TX 76014

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This beautiful 3bd-2ba-2ga home in Arlington has recently been completely renovated! The home has updated paint on the interior-exterior and landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal. Your new home features gorgeous wood vinyl flooring throughout the main areas and plush carpet in the bedrooms. We have updated the AC system and water heater to insure you are comfortable in the heat of the summer and provide efficiency. Your new kitchen has refinished white cabinets with modern countertops providing plenty of space for dining at home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 107 Hidalgo Lane have any available units?
107 Hidalgo Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 107 Hidalgo Lane have?
Some of 107 Hidalgo Lane's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 107 Hidalgo Lane currently offering any rent specials?
107 Hidalgo Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 107 Hidalgo Lane pet-friendly?
No, 107 Hidalgo Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 107 Hidalgo Lane offer parking?
No, 107 Hidalgo Lane does not offer parking.
Does 107 Hidalgo Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 107 Hidalgo Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 107 Hidalgo Lane have a pool?
No, 107 Hidalgo Lane does not have a pool.
Does 107 Hidalgo Lane have accessible units?
No, 107 Hidalgo Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 107 Hidalgo Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 107 Hidalgo Lane has units with dishwashers.

