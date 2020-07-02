Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 106 E Cedar Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
106 E Cedar Street
Last updated July 30 2019 at 10:40 AM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
106 E Cedar Street
106 East Cedar Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Location
106 East Cedar Street, Arlington, TX 76011
Town North
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
2 BR, 1 BATH, 1 LIVING, 1 DINING , AMPLE PARKING APARTMENT UNIT MOVE IN READY AUGUST FIRST WEEK!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 106 E Cedar Street have any available units?
106 E Cedar Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Arlington, TX
.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Arlington Rent Report
.
Is 106 E Cedar Street currently offering any rent specials?
106 E Cedar Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 106 E Cedar Street pet-friendly?
No, 106 E Cedar Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Arlington
.
Does 106 E Cedar Street offer parking?
Yes, 106 E Cedar Street offers parking.
Does 106 E Cedar Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 106 E Cedar Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 106 E Cedar Street have a pool?
No, 106 E Cedar Street does not have a pool.
Does 106 E Cedar Street have accessible units?
No, 106 E Cedar Street does not have accessible units.
Does 106 E Cedar Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 106 E Cedar Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 106 E Cedar Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 106 E Cedar Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Roosevelt at Arlington Commons
425 East Lamar Boulevard
Arlington, TX 76011
Summit Ridge
1604 Ridge Haven Dr
Arlington, TX 76011
Autumnwood
2409 Fallwood Dr
Arlington, TX 76014
Oakchase
4924 Sigmond Dr
Arlington, TX 76017
Parkwood Square Estates
4019 Park Square Dr
Arlington, TX 76013
Walnut Ridge
2500 Burney Rd
Arlington, TX 76006
Falcon Lakes
6504 Falcon River Way
Arlington, TX 76001
Element
1516 Arbor Town Cir
Arlington, TX 76011
Similar Pages
Arlington 1 Bedrooms
Arlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Dog Friendly Apartments
Arlington Pet Friendly Places
Arlington Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Town North
Parkway North
Apartments Near Colleges
The University of Texas at Arlington
Amberton University
El Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center