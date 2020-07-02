Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 1037 Southmoor Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
1037 Southmoor Dr.
Last updated February 28 2020 at 5:54 AM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1037 Southmoor Dr.
1037 Southmoor Dr
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Location
1037 Southmoor Dr, Arlington, TX 76010
Amenities
w/d hookup
some paid utils
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
Two Bedroom, one bath duplex with small fenced backyard and full size washer and dryer connections. Refrigerator included. Water included. Vaulted ceiling in Master Bedroom.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1037 Southmoor Dr. have any available units?
1037 Southmoor Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Arlington, TX
.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Arlington Rent Report
.
Is 1037 Southmoor Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
1037 Southmoor Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1037 Southmoor Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 1037 Southmoor Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Arlington
.
Does 1037 Southmoor Dr. offer parking?
No, 1037 Southmoor Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 1037 Southmoor Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1037 Southmoor Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1037 Southmoor Dr. have a pool?
No, 1037 Southmoor Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 1037 Southmoor Dr. have accessible units?
No, 1037 Southmoor Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 1037 Southmoor Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1037 Southmoor Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1037 Southmoor Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1037 Southmoor Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Best Cities for Pets 2019
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Regency Apartments
2507 Airport Cir
Arlington, TX 76010
Waterdance I & II
400 E Pioneer Parkway
Arlington, TX 76010
Ventura
2601 Furrs St
Arlington, TX 76006
Stadium 700
700 E Randol Mill Rd
Arlington, TX 76011
Woodlands of Arlington
2800 Lynnwood Dr
Arlington, TX 76013
Fielder Crossing
1727 Westview Ter
Arlington, TX 76013
Oaks Of Arlington
2100 Ascension Blvd
Arlington, TX 76006
Elmsgate at Cliffside Apartments
1635 Jefferson Cliffs Way
Arlington, TX 76006
Similar Pages
Arlington 1 Bedrooms
Arlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Dog Friendly Apartments
Arlington Pet Friendly Places
Arlington Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Town North
Parkway North
Apartments Near Colleges
The University of Texas at Arlington
Amberton University
El Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center