Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
1030 Southmoor Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1030 Southmoor Dr
1030 Southmoor Dr
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1030 Southmoor Dr, Arlington, TX 76010
Amenities
pet friendly
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great 2 bed 1.5 bath townhome in Arlington with a wood burning fireplace.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1030 Southmoor Dr have any available units?
1030 Southmoor Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Arlington, TX
.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Arlington Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1030 Southmoor Dr have?
Some of 1030 Southmoor Dr's amenities include pet friendly, air conditioning, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1030 Southmoor Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1030 Southmoor Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1030 Southmoor Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1030 Southmoor Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1030 Southmoor Dr offer parking?
No, 1030 Southmoor Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1030 Southmoor Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1030 Southmoor Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1030 Southmoor Dr have a pool?
No, 1030 Southmoor Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1030 Southmoor Dr have accessible units?
No, 1030 Southmoor Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1030 Southmoor Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1030 Southmoor Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
