102 W Park Row Drive

102 West Park Row Drive, Arlington, TX 76010 Heart of Arlington
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
READY FOR MOVE IN!! Updated 2 bedroom 2 bath ranch style home built in 1947. Study can be a third bedroom - owner will install a closet. Open floor plan -- updated kitchen overlooking oversized back yard with mature trees -- Nice size utility room. LOCATION: Easy access to UTA entertainment district and easy commute to DFW.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
