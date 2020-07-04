All apartments in Arlington
102 W Park Row Drive
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:00 AM

102 W Park Row Drive

102 West Park Row Drive · No Longer Available
Location

102 West Park Row Drive, Arlington, TX 76010
Heart of Arlington

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
READY FOR MOVE IN!! Updated 2 bedroom 2 bath ranch style home built in 1947. Study can be a third bedroom - owner will install a closet. Open floor plan -- updated kitchen overlooking oversized back yard with mature trees -- Nice size utility room. LOCATION: Easy access to UTA entertainment district and easy commute to DFW.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 102 W Park Row Drive have any available units?
102 W Park Row Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 102 W Park Row Drive have?
Some of 102 W Park Row Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 102 W Park Row Drive currently offering any rent specials?
102 W Park Row Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 102 W Park Row Drive pet-friendly?
No, 102 W Park Row Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 102 W Park Row Drive offer parking?
Yes, 102 W Park Row Drive offers parking.
Does 102 W Park Row Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 102 W Park Row Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 102 W Park Row Drive have a pool?
No, 102 W Park Row Drive does not have a pool.
Does 102 W Park Row Drive have accessible units?
No, 102 W Park Row Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 102 W Park Row Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 102 W Park Row Drive has units with dishwashers.

