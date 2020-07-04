102 W Park Row Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

READY FOR MOVE IN!! Updated 2 bedroom 2 bath ranch style home built in 1947. Study can be a third bedroom - owner will install a closet. Open floor plan -- updated kitchen overlooking oversized back yard with mature trees -- Nice size utility room. LOCATION: Easy access to UTA entertainment district and easy commute to DFW.