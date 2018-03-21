All apartments in Arlington
1019 Bonanza Drive
1019 Bonanza Drive

1019 Bonanza Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1019 Bonanza Drive, Arlington, TX 76001

Amenities

pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
This lovely home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1019 Bonanza Drive have any available units?
1019 Bonanza Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
Is 1019 Bonanza Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1019 Bonanza Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1019 Bonanza Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1019 Bonanza Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 1019 Bonanza Drive offer parking?
No, 1019 Bonanza Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1019 Bonanza Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1019 Bonanza Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1019 Bonanza Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1019 Bonanza Drive has a pool.
Does 1019 Bonanza Drive have accessible units?
No, 1019 Bonanza Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1019 Bonanza Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1019 Bonanza Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1019 Bonanza Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1019 Bonanza Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

