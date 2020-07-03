Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 1013 W Inwood Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
1013 W Inwood Drive
Last updated October 17 2019 at 8:45 AM
1 of 28
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1013 W Inwood Drive
1013 West Inwood Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Location
1013 West Inwood Drive, Arlington, TX 76013
South Davis
Amenities
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Freshly painted and ready to move in. Features include: granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances. Close to UTA and highways and in a quiet cozy little neighborhood.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1013 W Inwood Drive have any available units?
1013 W Inwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Arlington, TX
.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Arlington Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1013 W Inwood Drive have?
Some of 1013 W Inwood Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1013 W Inwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1013 W Inwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1013 W Inwood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1013 W Inwood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Arlington
.
Does 1013 W Inwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1013 W Inwood Drive offers parking.
Does 1013 W Inwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1013 W Inwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1013 W Inwood Drive have a pool?
No, 1013 W Inwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1013 W Inwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 1013 W Inwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1013 W Inwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1013 W Inwood Drive has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Diamond Villa Townhomes
509 North Elm Street
Arlington, TX 76011
The Roosevelt at Arlington Commons
425 East Lamar Boulevard
Arlington, TX 76011
Remington Meadows
903 Ashford Ln
Arlington, TX 76006
Villas at the Parks
3638 Waverly Dr
Arlington, TX 76015
AMP @ The Grid
765 Polk Dr
Arlington, TX 76011
Parkwood Square Estates
4019 Park Square Dr
Arlington, TX 76013
Element
1516 Arbor Town Cir
Arlington, TX 76011
Cedar Point
2020 Cedar Point Dr
Arlington, TX 76010
Similar Pages
Arlington 1 Bedrooms
Arlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Dog Friendly Apartments
Arlington Pet Friendly Places
Arlington Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Town North
Parkway North
Apartments Near Colleges
The University of Texas at Arlington
Amberton University
El Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center