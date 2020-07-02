All apartments in Arlington
1012 Danforth Court
1012 Danforth Court

1012 Danforth Court · No Longer Available
Location

1012 Danforth Court, Arlington, TX 76017

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3-2-2 Corner lot with fresh paint, new luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout, new appliances and granite counter tops throughout. Ready for immediate move-in. Hurry before this one is gone.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1012 Danforth Court have any available units?
1012 Danforth Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1012 Danforth Court have?
Some of 1012 Danforth Court's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1012 Danforth Court currently offering any rent specials?
1012 Danforth Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1012 Danforth Court pet-friendly?
No, 1012 Danforth Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 1012 Danforth Court offer parking?
Yes, 1012 Danforth Court offers parking.
Does 1012 Danforth Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1012 Danforth Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1012 Danforth Court have a pool?
No, 1012 Danforth Court does not have a pool.
Does 1012 Danforth Court have accessible units?
No, 1012 Danforth Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1012 Danforth Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1012 Danforth Court has units with dishwashers.

