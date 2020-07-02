Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 1012 Danforth Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
1012 Danforth Court
Last updated April 15 2019 at 1:38 AM
1 of 22
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1012 Danforth Court
1012 Danforth Court
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Location
1012 Danforth Court, Arlington, TX 76017
Amenities
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3-2-2 Corner lot with fresh paint, new luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout, new appliances and granite counter tops throughout. Ready for immediate move-in. Hurry before this one is gone.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1012 Danforth Court have any available units?
1012 Danforth Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Arlington, TX
.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Arlington Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1012 Danforth Court have?
Some of 1012 Danforth Court's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1012 Danforth Court currently offering any rent specials?
1012 Danforth Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1012 Danforth Court pet-friendly?
No, 1012 Danforth Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Arlington
.
Does 1012 Danforth Court offer parking?
Yes, 1012 Danforth Court offers parking.
Does 1012 Danforth Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1012 Danforth Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1012 Danforth Court have a pool?
No, 1012 Danforth Court does not have a pool.
Does 1012 Danforth Court have accessible units?
No, 1012 Danforth Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1012 Danforth Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1012 Danforth Court has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Heights
1901 NE Green Oaks Blvd
Arlington, TX 76006
Wimbledon Oaks
1802 Wimbledon Oaks Lane
Arlington, TX 76017
The Hudson Apartment Homes
2508 Forest Point Dr
Arlington, TX 76006
Alcove Oaks
500 Tish Cir
Arlington, TX 76006
Windsprint
2305 Windsprint Way
Arlington, TX 76014
Falcon Lakes
6504 Falcon River Way
Arlington, TX 76001
Current At The Grid
724 Polk Dr
Arlington, TX 76011
Woodcreek
2717 Lawrence Rd
Arlington, TX 76006
Similar Pages
Arlington 1 Bedrooms
Arlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Dog Friendly Apartments
Arlington Pet Friendly Places
Arlington Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Town North
Parkway North
Apartments Near Colleges
The University of Texas at Arlington
Amberton University
El Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center