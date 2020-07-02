Rent Calculator
1009 Tennessee Trail
1009 Tennessee Trail
1009 Tennessee Trail
Location
1009 Tennessee Trail, Arlington, TX 76017
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This completely updated 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage is conveniently located close to everything. House was recently updated with new paint and beautiful tile flooring. Make this your new home.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1009 Tennessee Trail have any available units?
1009 Tennessee Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Arlington, TX
.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Arlington Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1009 Tennessee Trail have?
Some of 1009 Tennessee Trail's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1009 Tennessee Trail currently offering any rent specials?
1009 Tennessee Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1009 Tennessee Trail pet-friendly?
No, 1009 Tennessee Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Arlington
.
Does 1009 Tennessee Trail offer parking?
Yes, 1009 Tennessee Trail offers parking.
Does 1009 Tennessee Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1009 Tennessee Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1009 Tennessee Trail have a pool?
No, 1009 Tennessee Trail does not have a pool.
Does 1009 Tennessee Trail have accessible units?
No, 1009 Tennessee Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 1009 Tennessee Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1009 Tennessee Trail has units with dishwashers.
