Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 1008 Southmoor Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
1008 Southmoor Drive
Last updated March 12 2020 at 5:30 AM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1008 Southmoor Drive
1008 Southmoor Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Location
1008 Southmoor Drive, Arlington, TX 76010
Amenities
dishwasher
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1008 Southmoor Drive have any available units?
1008 Southmoor Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Arlington, TX
.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Arlington Rent Report
.
Is 1008 Southmoor Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1008 Southmoor Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1008 Southmoor Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1008 Southmoor Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Arlington
.
Does 1008 Southmoor Drive offer parking?
No, 1008 Southmoor Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1008 Southmoor Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1008 Southmoor Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1008 Southmoor Drive have a pool?
No, 1008 Southmoor Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1008 Southmoor Drive have accessible units?
No, 1008 Southmoor Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1008 Southmoor Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1008 Southmoor Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1008 Southmoor Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1008 Southmoor Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Aria
2513 Summer Tree Cir
Arlington, TX 76006
Riverside
6600 Rivertrail Circle
Arlington, TX 76001
Franciscan of Arlington
3006 Franciscan Dr
Arlington, TX 76015
Aspen Court
2305 Ashcroft Ln
Arlington, TX 76006
Waterdance I & II
400 E Pioneer Parkway
Arlington, TX 76010
Vine
711 Trinity Cir
Arlington, TX 76006
Oakchase
4924 Sigmond Dr
Arlington, TX 76017
Verandahs at Cliffside
1705 NE Green Oaks Blvd
Arlington, TX 76006
Similar Pages
Arlington 1 Bedrooms
Arlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Dog Friendly Apartments
Arlington Pet Friendly Places
Arlington Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Town North
Parkway North
Apartments Near Colleges
The University of Texas at Arlington
Amberton University
El Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center