1007 Mapleview Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace oven

MOVE-IN-READY Spacious 3 bedrooms, 2 baths home located in established Arlington neighborhood. This home has been updated with new appliances, flooring, paint, and fixtures. Agent and Tenant to verify all information, including school & measurements. NO SECTION 8 OR HOUSING VOUCHERS ACCEPTED. NO EVICTIONS. TAR application with $50.00 non-refundable application fee per occupant 18+. Copy of photo ID, proof of Income (last 2 months pay stubs) 3X monthly rent. Security deposit due at the time of lease signing.