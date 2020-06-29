All apartments in Arlington
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:00 AM

1007 Mapleview Drive

1007 Maple View Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1007 Maple View Drive, Arlington, TX 76018

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
MOVE-IN-READY Spacious 3 bedrooms, 2 baths home located in established Arlington neighborhood. This home has been updated with new appliances, flooring, paint, and fixtures. Agent and Tenant to verify all information, including school & measurements. NO SECTION 8 OR HOUSING VOUCHERS ACCEPTED. NO EVICTIONS. TAR application with $50.00 non-refundable application fee per occupant 18+. Copy of photo ID, proof of Income (last 2 months pay stubs) 3X monthly rent. Security deposit due at the time of lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1007 Mapleview Drive have any available units?
1007 Mapleview Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1007 Mapleview Drive have?
Some of 1007 Mapleview Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1007 Mapleview Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1007 Mapleview Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1007 Mapleview Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1007 Mapleview Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 1007 Mapleview Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1007 Mapleview Drive offers parking.
Does 1007 Mapleview Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1007 Mapleview Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1007 Mapleview Drive have a pool?
No, 1007 Mapleview Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1007 Mapleview Drive have accessible units?
No, 1007 Mapleview Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1007 Mapleview Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1007 Mapleview Drive has units with dishwashers.

