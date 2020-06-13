1006 Abigail Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage

A fabulous family home located on quiet cul de sac. Open floor plan with freshly installed laminate flooring throughout and granite countertops in the kitchen. Oversized master bedroom and bath suite with walk-in closet. Home is already wired for tv. Walking distance from the community pool. Easy access to highway 360 and 287.



Refrigerator provided but not guaranteed.