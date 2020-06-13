A fabulous family home located on quiet cul de sac. Open floor plan with freshly installed laminate flooring throughout and granite countertops in the kitchen. Oversized master bedroom and bath suite with walk-in closet. Home is already wired for tv. Walking distance from the community pool. Easy access to highway 360 and 287.
Refrigerator provided but not guaranteed.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1006 Abigail Drive have any available units?
1006 Abigail Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1006 Abigail Drive have?
Some of 1006 Abigail Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1006 Abigail Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1006 Abigail Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.